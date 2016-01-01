Overview of Dr. Peter Murray, MD

Dr. Peter Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Murray works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.