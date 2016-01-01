Dr. Peter Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Murray, MD
Dr. Peter Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Surgery4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7622Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083604904
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- U Iowa Hosps & Clins
- University Iowa Hosps And Clins
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Murray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
