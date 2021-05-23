Overview of Dr. Peter Murray, MD

Dr. Peter Murray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cranberry Twp, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.



Dr. Murray works at Cognitive Behavior Institute in Cranberry Twp, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.