Dr. Peter Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Murray, MD
Dr. Peter Murray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cranberry Twp, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.
Dr. Murray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
-
1
Cognitive Behavior Institute125 Emeryville Dr Ste 230, Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
Incredibly thorough. Corrected my misdiagnosis and successfully transitioned me off antipsychotics onto more suitable medication.
About Dr. Peter Murray, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588638266
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hlth Ctr-Pittsburgh
- Univ Hlth Ctr-Pittsburgh
- Univ Hlth Ctr-Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.