Overview

Dr. Peter Muscarella II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Muscarella II works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.