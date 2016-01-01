Dr. Peter Muscarella II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muscarella II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Muscarella II, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Muscarella II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-4800
- 2 1086 N Broadway Ste 70, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (866) 607-2308
Niagara Metabolic and Bariatric Services620 10th St Ste 704, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 278-4402Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Muscarella II, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
