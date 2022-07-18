Dr. Peter Muz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Muz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Muz, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Muz works at
Locations
-
1
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 305, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-7010
-
2
Ayer Office190 Groton Rd Ste 120, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 371-7010
-
3
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Waltham, MA75 3rd Ave Ste 6, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muz?
I have been visiting Dr. Muz for skin conditions for many years. One session that I will share is that I was in his office and he was examining my face. He then noticed a small area in the corner of my right eyelid. “What’s that ? We need to get you in to have that removed right away.” I knew nothing, didn’t notice a thing. He then left the room and placed a phone call to Dr Solky. He came back in the room and said Dr. Solky will see you Wednesday. (2days) I went to Dr. Solky’s office, he took one look and asked who found this spot? I told him Dr. Muz! Dr. Solky said “very astute, thank god because this type spreads very quickly.” From a spot that I couldn’t see to a three hour surgery to have it removed.
About Dr. Peter Muz, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1124006127
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muz accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muz works at
Dr. Muz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muz speaks Polish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Muz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.