Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD
Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Nakaji works at
Dr. Nakaji's Office Locations
-
1
Banner-university Super Specialists LLC755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Banner University Medical Center Phoenix - Dept of Neurosurgery1111 E Mcdowell 1 Rd Fl Tower, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakaji?
Dr. Nakaji is very kind, attentive, knowledgeable, and professional. He gave me a potential answer I had been searching for nearly a year and explained it well. I hope never to need surgery, but I would 100% trust Dr. Nakaji as my surgeon if I do.
About Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1174518765
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- UCSD Division of Neurological Surgery, Neurosurgery
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakaji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakaji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakaji works at
Dr. Nakaji has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nakaji speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakaji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakaji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakaji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakaji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.