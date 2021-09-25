Overview of Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD

Dr. Peter Nakaji, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Nakaji works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute - Phoenix Campus in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.