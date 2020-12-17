Dr. Peter Nalos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nalos, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Nalos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
Dr. Nalos works at
Locations
Central Healthcare Laboratory2901 Sillect Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 323-8384
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Nalos and his treatment plans. I’ve been his patient for over 20 years.
About Dr. Peter Nalos, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

