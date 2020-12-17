Overview

Dr. Peter Nalos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Heart Hospital.



Dr. Nalos works at CENTRAL CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL CLINIC, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.