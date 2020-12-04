Dr. Peter Napolitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napolitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Napolitano, MD
Dr. Peter Napolitano, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
He was amazing!!! Gave us comfort and hope!!! We had 2 handsome healthy twin boys!!! I could not have done it without the comfort and confidence or this provider! He was always encouraging and honest!! I would HIGHLY recommend him to any and everyone!
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Madigan Army Med Center|Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
