Dr. Peter Naylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Naylor, MD
Dr. Peter Naylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.
Dr. Naylor's Office Locations
- 1 2060 Northbrook Blvd Ste 203, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-9866
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naylor is extremely knowledgeable. He is been extremely helpful to me.
About Dr. Peter Naylor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
