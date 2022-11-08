Dr. Peter Neidenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neidenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Neidenbach, MD
Dr. Peter Neidenbach, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (803) 805-5717Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
He’s amazing! He’s good at what he did! He’ll be deeply missed!
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316905631
- Baptist Hospital
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Dr. Neidenbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neidenbach using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neidenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neidenbach has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neidenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Neidenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neidenbach.
