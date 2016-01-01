Dr. Peter Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Nelson, MD
Dr. Peter Nelson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Ouhsctulsa1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 634-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Nelson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1043209307
Education & Certifications
- Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
