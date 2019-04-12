See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Peter Newen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Newen, MD

Dr. Peter Newen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.

Dr. Newen works at Huntington Surgery Center in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Surgery Center
    7801 Center Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 230-2430
  2. 2
    Irvine Plastic Surgery Center
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 1011, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 475-2010
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 12, 2019
    I had lipo performed here and Dr. Newen was great. He's a little shy but he's definitely not rude like some of the other reviews. The staff is absolutely amazing!
    — Apr 12, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Newen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1801964655
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
