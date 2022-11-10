Overview of Dr. Peter Ngo, MD

Dr. Peter Ngo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Ngo works at Peter T Ngo MD in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Abnormal Thyroid and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.