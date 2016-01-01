Dr. Nguyen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
- Neurocritical Care
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306104633
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
