Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Fountain Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO

Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine.

Dr. Nguyen works at ENT & Facial Plastics Of OC in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

    Ent. & Facial Plastics of Oc Inc.
    18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5400, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (714) 378-5577
    Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 (714) 378-5577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Jul 18, 2018
    Dr. Peter Nguyen is the best doctor I've been to. He is friendly, patient, very positive and the highest level of professionalism. He told me what problem that I have even talked to my husband on the phone in case I wouldn’t understood very well. Before I saw several ENT doctor but nobody told me what problem I have even I complain how painful with my sinus until I saw DR Peter yesterday. Thanks God giving me such a nice doctor which are really good qualities to have for ENT.
    vk in HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA — Jul 18, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538240734
    Education & Certifications

    • Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at ENT & Facial Plastics Of OC in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

