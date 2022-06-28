Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
- 1 18500 Katy Fwy Ste 2206, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 790-4615
Houston Galleria Dialysis5923 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 977-1278
Avian Dialysis8486 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 774-0253
Houston Kidney Consultants Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 2206, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-4615
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peter Nguyen is the best. Been going to him for 3 years. Always good manners. You are not just a patient he's really has compassion ?
About Dr. Peter Nguyen, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Texas Technical University
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
