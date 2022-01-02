Overview of Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD

Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Nicholas Jr works at Century Physicians of Reading LLC in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.