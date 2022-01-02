Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD
Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Dr. Nicholas Jr' Office Locations
Century Physicians of Reading LLC2760 Century Blvd, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 375-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Nicholas has been my doctor for the past 12 years. He is kind, patient, extremely knowledgeable, caring, and accommodating . He answers all of my questions thoroughly and gives me hope and plenty of encouragement! Dr. Nicholas gives you as much time as you need for the appointment. I truly wish more doctors possessed the ways of Dr. Nicholas!! Catherine K. Pine Grove, PA
About Dr. Peter Nicholas Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Nicholas Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Jr has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas Jr.
