Dr. Peter Nixon, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (74)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Nixon, MD

Dr. Peter Nixon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Nixon works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Round Rock, TX, Marble Falls, TX and Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nixon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center of Kings Daughters
    1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Austin Brain and Spine
    801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  3. 3
    Austin Retina Round Rock Office
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  4. 4
    Ei
    3300 W Anderson Ln Ste 308, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  5. 5
    Austin Retina Associates - South
    4207 James Casey St # 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  6. 6
    Mary Kelly Green Eye Center
    204 Gateway N Ste B, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  7. 7
    Waco Eye Associates
    321 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Acute Endophthalmitis
Blepharitis
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Exophoria
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Floaters
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chalazion
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Macular Degeneration
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Edema
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
Temporal Arteritis
Vascular Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 19, 2022
    Dr Nixon treated my mother for wet macular degeneration for years. It was his location that took us there initially but even after we moved far out of Austin I would not have taken her to anyne else. I am so grateful to him for saving her eyesight. He was unfailingly kind and gentle, I would recommend him to anyone.
    Karla — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Nixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467438531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Retina Consultants Of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nixon has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

