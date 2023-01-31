Dr. Peter Nora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nora, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Nora, MD
Dr. Peter Nora, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Nora works at
Dr. Nora's Office Locations
-
1
Swedish Epilepsy Center Cherry Hill550 17th Ave Ste 540, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (425) 313-7077Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nora?
Doctor very easy to talk to. I just wish we would not have to wait so long for an appointment.
About Dr. Peter Nora, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679637532
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nora accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nora works at
Dr. Nora has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.