Dr. Peter Norton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Norton, MD
Dr. Peter Norton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
Treasure Coast Medical Specialists- Cardiology1812 US Highway 441 N Ste 220, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 204-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I leave Dr. Peter Norton's office, I feel like I have been visiting with friends, from office staff to Dr. Norton, himself. He is thorough, caring, extremely knowledgeable, well trained and you leave knowing you are in the very best hands. If I lived 500 miles away, I'd always come back to 'Chobee to see Dr. Norton for my cardiac concerns. He gives you concise explanations to any question posed in terms the layman can understand. I highly recommend Dr. Norton to anyone with cardiac issues.
About Dr. Peter Norton, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1033155361
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio
- University Of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
