Dr. Peter Nutson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Nutson, MD

Dr. Peter Nutson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Nutson works at WellMed in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nutson's Office Locations

    WellMed
    13376 N Highway 183 Ste 110, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 219-0129
    WellMed At Ben White
    706 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 442-1996
    WellMed at Midtown
    3708 Jefferson St Ste A, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-6503

Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 26, 2022
    On the proverbial 1 to 10 scale I would rate Dr. Nutson a 12 ... CLEARLY OVER THE TOP ... Thank you Dr. Nutson ... you are the BEST!
    ps7603 — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Nutson, MD

    Internal Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English
    1720088206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Nutson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

