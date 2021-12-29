Dr. Peter Nwoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Nwoke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Nwoke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dr. Nwoke works at
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kancc Medical PLC17331 MACK AVE, Detroit, MI 48224 Directions (313) 473-8525Monday9:30am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nwoke saved my dad from covid. He is an angel
About Dr. Peter Nwoke, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital Detroit, Mi
- Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Chatanooga
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Mercer University Macon, GA
Frequently Asked Questions
