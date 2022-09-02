Overview of Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD

Dr. Peter O'Carroll III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. O'Carroll III works at Granbury Hospital Corporation in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.