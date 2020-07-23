Dr. Odell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Odell, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Odell, MD
Dr. Peter Odell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Odell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Odell's Office Locations
-
1
Peter M. Odell MD PC53 E 70TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 288-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odell?
Been going to doctor Odell for over 30 years, and he has treated me for a torn retina, floaters, cataracts and just about everything else. He is top notch, and the best eye doctor I have ever been to.
About Dr. Peter Odell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1265477608
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odell works at
Dr. Odell has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Odell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.