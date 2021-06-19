Dr. Peter Olivieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Olivieri, MD
Dr. Peter Olivieri, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8240
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
This is the best doctor!!! I had a CT scan at 1pm today, after having biopsy’s 6 months ago and was worried about the outcome. He called me just now and told be I’m all good, even wished me happy birthday and a great life not needing to see him anymore. What a great guy!!!
About Dr. Peter Olivieri, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
