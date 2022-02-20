See All Dermatologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Peter O'Neill, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter O'Neill, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr

Dr. O'Neill works at NYU Langone Dermatology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Cellulitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter E Oneill MD PC
    226 7th St Ste 103, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 739-1141
  2. 2
    Lish Inc.
    883 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 284-5500
  3. 3
    A Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility
    875 Jerusalem Ave, Uniondale, NY 11553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 486-6862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Cellulitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    George Kelly — Feb 20, 2022
    About Dr. Peter O'Neill, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073533634
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown-Vamc
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter O'Neill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neill has seen patients for Acne, Cellulitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

