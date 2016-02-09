Dr. Peter Oppenheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Oppenheimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Oppenheimer, MD
Dr. Peter Oppenheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Oppenheimer works at
Dr. Oppenheimer's Office Locations
Bellmore Pediatrics2073 Newbridge Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 781-9898Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Associates2939 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 863-5757Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:30pmSunday9:00am - 5:30pm
Boynton East379 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 336-0191Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My children are now 23 and 20. We have been using Dr. Oppenheimer since my first child was born and have always been very happy.
About Dr. Peter Oppenheimer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppenheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oppenheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenheimer works at
Dr. Oppenheimer speaks Italian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheimer.
