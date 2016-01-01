Dr. Ostrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Ostrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Ostrow, MD
Dr. Peter Ostrow, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Ostrow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ostrow's Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-6377WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare - Needham310 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (617) 754-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Beth Israel Deaconess Health Care-needham Village272 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 455-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostrow?
About Dr. Peter Ostrow, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1841300845
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrow works at
Dr. Ostrow has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.