Dr. Peter Ott, MD
Dr. Peter Ott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Sierra Vista Physician Offices3533 Canyon de Flores Ste C, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650 Directions (520) 458-2000
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Peter Ott has treated me since I became ill with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure in 2005. I received my first AICD (pacemaker/defibrillator) one year later and have remained 100% paced since. Dr. Ott has changed the device 3 times and performed surgery to remove a defective lead from my heart. I have since been diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation. It took months to get it under control but Dr. Ott never gave up. There have been many times that my cardiologists (I have 2 others) and PCP did not think I was going to make it. But here I am. I have been able to accomplish short and long term goals, one of which was returning to work after having been told I would never work again - and oh by the way, you need a heart transplant (which I have never had). I owe my life to Dr. Ott and the team of cardiologists who have worked together to get me healthy and keep me healthy so that I could enjoy life. Thank you Dr. Ott and the Banner UMC team!
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477578383
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
