Dr. Peter Ove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Ove, MD
Dr. Peter Ove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Ove's Office Locations
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 268-8862Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Ortho and Sports Medicine Center4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 301, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 268-8862
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Peter Ove has been 100% satisfactory. He is professional and understanding. I would recommend Dr. Ove to anyone who is in need of his field of care.
About Dr. Peter Ove, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ove has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ove.
