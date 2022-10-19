Overview of Dr. Peter Ove, MD

Dr. Peter Ove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Ove works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.