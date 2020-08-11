Overview

Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Panagotacos works at Dermatology Center of San Francisco, AMC in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Jock Itch and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.