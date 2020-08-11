Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panagotacos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Castro (Central San Francisco)45 Castro St Ste 332, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 921-3322
-
2
Connect Hearing Inc.2555 Ocean Ave Ste 203, San Francisco, CA 94132 Directions (415) 921-3322
-
3
Dermatology Center of San Francisco2001 Union St Ste 520, San Francisco, CA 94123 Directions (415) 447-3755
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panagotacos?
Dr. Panagotacos is experienced and professional. He took the time to explain the reasons for post menopausal hair loss and prescribed a successful treatment plan for me. It has been approximately 8 months and my hair growth is noticeably improving. I’m very grateful to the Doctor.
About Dr. Peter Panagotacos, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1740302868
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- St Marys Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panagotacos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panagotacos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panagotacos has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Jock Itch and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panagotacos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panagotacos speaks Greek and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Panagotacos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panagotacos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panagotacos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panagotacos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.