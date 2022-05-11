See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Papagiannopoulos, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Papagiannopoulos, MD

Dr. Peter Papagiannopoulos, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Papagiannopoulos works at Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL and Oak Brook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papagiannopoulos' Office Locations

    Rush Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100
    Rush Oak Park Medical Building
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 3700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-6430
    Rush University Medical Center
    1620 W Harrison St # 708, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 352-7874
    Rush Oak Brook Surgery Center L L C
    2011 York Rd Ste 2000, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Home Sleep Study
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Home Sleep Study

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2022
    Dr. "P" is top notch!
    — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Papagiannopoulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750729018
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Papagiannopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papagiannopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papagiannopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papagiannopoulos has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papagiannopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Papagiannopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papagiannopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papagiannopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papagiannopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.