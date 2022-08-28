Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardubsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD
Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Pardubsky works at
Dr. Pardubsky's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians' Clinic of Iowa202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1545Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Physicians' Clinic of Iowa PC Dept of Rheumatology600 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 398-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pardubsky?
Dr Pardubsky-professional, caring, competent, thorough and friendly. Had carpal tunnel surgery 3 weeks ago and my hand healing process was absolutely incredible! Already have full motion in my hand and virtually no scarring! I would highly highly recommend Dr Pardubsky!
About Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588642151
Education & Certifications
- Harvard
- University of Iowa
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardubsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardubsky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardubsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardubsky works at
Dr. Pardubsky has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardubsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pardubsky speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardubsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardubsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardubsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardubsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.