Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD

Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Pardubsky works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pardubsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians' Clinic of Iowa
    202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 398-1545
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Physicians' Clinic of Iowa PC Dept of Rheumatology
    600 7th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 398-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
  • UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 28, 2022
    Dr Pardubsky-professional, caring, competent, thorough and friendly. Had carpal tunnel surgery 3 weeks ago and my hand healing process was absolutely incredible! Already have full motion in my hand and virtually no scarring! I would highly highly recommend Dr Pardubsky!
    Mike — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588642151
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard
    Residency
    • University of Iowa
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardubsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pardubsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pardubsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardubsky works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Pardubsky’s profile.

    Dr. Pardubsky has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardubsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardubsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardubsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardubsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardubsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

