Overview of Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD

Dr. Peter Pardubsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Pardubsky works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.