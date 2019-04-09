Dr. Peter Pavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- FL
- Tampa
- Dr. Peter Pavan, MD
Dr. Peter Pavan, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Pavan, MD
Dr. Peter Pavan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Pavan works at
Dr. Pavan's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-1530
-
2
USF Eye Institute13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4864Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Eye Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
- View other providers who treat Vitreoretinal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Acute Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anterior Vitrectomy
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blepharorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Blind Hypotensive Eye
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cataract Removal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinitis
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cornea Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cornea Transplant
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Enucleation of Eye
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Extraocular Muscle Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Surgery
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Harada's Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Histoplasmosis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypotony of Eye
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iridectomy
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Night Blindness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Ocular Prosthetics
- View other providers who treat Ocular Surface Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Orbit Evisceration
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Purulent Endophthalmitis
- View other providers who treat Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
- View other providers who treat Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemangioma
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Telangiectasia
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoblastoma
- View other providers who treat Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Strabismus Surgery
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavan?
I was referred to Dr Pavan after having 4 surgeries on my right eye due to an unattached retina & still cannot see. I was at first disappointed when he said he could not do anything for that eye. But then I was completely surprised when he told me I had many tears in my retina on my other good working eye. He said it was an emergency to operate & did so the next day. I only wish I'd have had him do my very first eye surgery & perhaps I'd have my eye sight in both eyes. He's the BEST!!
About Dr. Peter Pavan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1538182225
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavan works at
Dr. Pavan has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.