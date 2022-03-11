Overview of Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD

Dr. Peter Pavlina, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Pavlina works at Kettering Med Ctr Radiation Onc in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.