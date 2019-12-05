Dr. Peter Pearlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pearlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Pearlman, MD
Dr. Peter Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Eye Center5162 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 865-7290
-
2
Palm Beach Eye Center5057 S Congress Ave Ste 403, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 433-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Manuel Espinel MD PA5258 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0808Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearlman?
Very professional staff and services. Dr. Pearlman is the best! Explains everything but doesn't wear rose-colored glasses.
About Dr. Peter Pearlman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1487833380
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearlman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlman works at
Dr. Pearlman has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.