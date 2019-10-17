See All Anesthesiologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Peter Piperis, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (35)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Piperis, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Providence Medical Center.

Dr. Piperis works at Momenta Pain Care in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Momenta Pain Care
    1805 N 145th St, Omaha, NE 68154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 354-2360
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Providence Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Disorders
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Disorders

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Best Doctor's I've ever meet, They always do their best to work with me to find and fix problems. Dr. Piperis, Dr. Evans and the nurses have always been awesome, they spend time to ask questions and make sure I'm doing ok. Love the staff as well. I can't thank you all enough for all you do.
    Dean Fastnacht — Oct 17, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Piperis, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1588690663
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington Hospitals
    Internship
    • Creighton Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
