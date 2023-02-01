See All Ophthalmologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Peter Polack, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (229)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Polack, MD

Dr. Peter Polack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Polack works at Ocala Eye in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Polack's Office Locations

    Ocala Eye
    4414 SW College Rd Unit 1462, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 641-9226
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 229 ratings
    Patient Ratings (229)
    5 Star
    (224)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Polack, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1821080771
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • Stetson University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Polack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polack has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    229 patients have reviewed Dr. Polack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

