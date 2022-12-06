Dr. Peter Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pollak, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Pollak's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Heart4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5758Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollak?
Humble, great listener, assures you understand what is wrong with you and options to get you back on your feet. I am so grateful to find find a fantastic doctor. He did a procedure on me called valvuloplasty, I feel Wonderful...
About Dr. Peter Pollak, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1477766509
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
