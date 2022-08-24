Dr. Peter Pons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Pons, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Pons, MD
Dr. Peter Pons, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Complete Medical Care2129 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 764-2482
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pons removed a 9cm X 9cm saddle pulmonary embolism (which is a blood clot in the lungs). He was very professional and explained the procedure and why it was emergent. Would highly recommend him for any vascular procedures.
About Dr. Peter Pons, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- General Surgery
Dr. Pons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pons has seen patients for Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pons speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pons.
