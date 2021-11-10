See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hammonton, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD

Pain Medicine
4.9 (128)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hammonton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Pryzbylkowski works at Relievus in Hammonton, NJ with other offices in Linwood, NJ, Philadelphia, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spine and Pain LLC
    2 8th St, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Relievus
    222 New Rd, Linwood, NJ 08221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
  3. 3
    Relievus
    9815 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727
  4. 4
    Aria Health Orthopaedics of Nj PC
    1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 985-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I was highly referred to Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski by my surgeon, Dr. Barrett Woods. I was in dire need of temporary pain relief due to my sciatica, spondylosis, bulging discs, & spinal stenosis. I had a surgical date scheduled with so much work to do prior. With the chronic pain, I was not able to get anything accomplished. Dr. P did a spinal epidural/block on my second visit. That did the trick. I had minimal pain and was able to get everything done prior to my surgery! I was not interested in taking medication to make me tired or drugged. Dr. P. did explain everything thoroughly and gave me all my options. I would highly recommend!
    Amyep4 — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin & Marshall
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Pryzbylkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pryzbylkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pryzbylkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryzbylkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryzbylkowski.

