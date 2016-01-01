Dr. Puthenveetil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peter Puthenveetil, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Puthenveetil, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Puthenveetil works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Northeast (Torresdale)10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puthenveetil?
About Dr. Peter Puthenveetil, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003234345
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puthenveetil works at
Dr. Puthenveetil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puthenveetil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puthenveetil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puthenveetil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.