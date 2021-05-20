See All Nephrologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD

Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.

Dr. Ramirez works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX, Azle, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Worth
    1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-5858
  2. 2
    Keller
    4420 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 312, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 877-5858
  3. 3
    North Richland Hills
    6455 Hilltop Dr Ste 112, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 656-3128
  4. 4
    Azle
    605 Northwest Pkwy Ste 2, Azle, TX 76020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 406-4331
  5. 5
    Weatherford
    504 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 594-2832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    May 20, 2021
    Back in May of 2019 I was hospitalized, I had alot of blood in my urine. Come to find out my kidneys weren't filtering! Dr. Ramirez patched me back together like nothing happened! He is an amazing doctor i highly recommend him to anyone with Kidney disease!! Thank you Dr. Ramirez for saving my life!!
    Petersenne Johnson — May 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD
    About Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992989206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
