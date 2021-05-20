Overview of Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD

Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.



Dr. Ramirez works at Tarrant Nephrology Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX, Azle, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.