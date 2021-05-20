Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ramirez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle.
Fort Worth1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-5858
Keller4420 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 312, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 877-5858
North Richland Hills6455 Hilltop Dr Ste 112, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 656-3128
Azle605 Northwest Pkwy Ste 2, Azle, TX 76020 Directions (817) 406-4331
Weatherford504 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 594-2832
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Back in May of 2019 I was hospitalized, I had alot of blood in my urine. Come to find out my kidneys weren't filtering! Dr. Ramirez patched me back together like nothing happened! He is an amazing doctor i highly recommend him to anyone with Kidney disease!! Thank you Dr. Ramirez for saving my life!!
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Nephrology
Dr. Ramirez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
