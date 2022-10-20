Overview

Dr. Peter Rantis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Rantis works at Suburban Surgical Care Spec in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.