Overview of Dr. Peter Rao, MD

Dr. Peter Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Cardiology Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.