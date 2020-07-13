Dr. Peter Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Rao, MD
Dr. Peter Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
-
2
Rao Heart & Vascular LLC200 Medical Care Way, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 305-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Always excellant. My husband has been a patient of Dr. Rao for many years. We could not ask for a more caring physician.
About Dr. Peter Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932250339
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.