Overview of Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD

Dr. Peter Rapoza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Rapoza works at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Boston, MA with other offices in Plymouth, MA, Waltham, MA and Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Pinguecula and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.