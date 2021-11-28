Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Reed, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Reed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
-
1
Peter Reed Do PC14045 N 7th St Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 795-5505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
This is definitely my go to Dr. He is so professional and cares about his patients! His staff is kind and professional.
About Dr. Peter Reed, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1801025630
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- John C Lincoln Health System
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
- Calpoly
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.