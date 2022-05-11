Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revenaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- IL
- Chicago
- Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD
Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD
Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Revenaugh works at
Dr. Revenaugh's Office Locations
-
1
RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
-
2
RUSH UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL1611 W Harrison St # 550, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Rhinoseptoplasty
- View other providers who treat Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Adjacent Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Audiometry
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Facial Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hearing Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Scan
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Big Ears
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blepharoplasty
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Facial Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
- View other providers who treat Dentofacial Anomalies
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Ear Tube Placement
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Excision of Facial Bone
- View other providers who treat Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facelift
- View other providers who treat Facial Irregularities
- View other providers who treat Facial Lesions
- View other providers who treat Facial Nerve Damage
- View other providers who treat Facial Nerve Repair
- View other providers who treat Facial Rejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser
- View other providers who treat Facial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Glossectomy
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Jaw Fracture
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lip, Excision or Resection
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Maxillary and Malar Fractures
- View other providers who treat Microvascular Head and Neck Reconstructive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nasal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Neck Liposuction
- View other providers who treat Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
- View other providers who treat Orbital Fracture
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Skin Aging
- View other providers who treat Skin Laxity
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
- View other providers who treat Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wrinkles
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Revenaugh?
Dr Revenaugh was very thoughtful, knowledgeable and reassuring
About Dr. Peter Revenaugh, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114198678
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Sch Med & Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revenaugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revenaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revenaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revenaugh works at
Dr. Revenaugh has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Rhinoseptoplasty and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revenaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Revenaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revenaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revenaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revenaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.