Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigas II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO
Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rigas II works at
Dr. Rigas II' Office Locations
-
1
Head and Neck Surgery Associates PC12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 926-1056
-
2
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
- 3 4880 Century Plaza Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 926-1056
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rigas II?
Excellent! My husband was having massive reoccurring nosebleeds and Dr Rigas found and solved the issue at the first appointment.
About Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO
- Otolaryngic Allergy
- English
- 1871715011
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigas II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigas II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rigas II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rigas II works at
Dr. Rigas II has seen patients for Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rigas II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigas II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigas II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigas II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigas II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.