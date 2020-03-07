See All Otolaryngologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO

Otolaryngic Allergy
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO

Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rigas II works at CENTER FOR EAR NOSE THROAT AND ALLERGY in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rigas II' Office Locations

    Head and Neck Surgery Associates PC
    12188A N Meridian St Ste 375, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-1056
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-2345
    4880 Century Plaza Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-1056

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Nosebleed
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Nosebleed

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 07, 2020
    Excellent! My husband was having massive reoccurring nosebleeds and Dr Rigas found and solved the issue at the first appointment.
    March 2019 — Mar 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO

    • Otolaryngic Allergy
    • English
    • 1871715011
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.