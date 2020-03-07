Overview of Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO

Dr. Peter Rigas II, DO is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rigas II works at CENTER FOR EAR NOSE THROAT AND ALLERGY in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.