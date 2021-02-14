See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roseville, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO

Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Rinaldi Jr works at UC Davis Health In Auburn in Roseville, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA, Sacramento, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rinaldi Jr's Office Locations

    Uc Davis Medical Group
    1620 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 783-7109
    Uc Davis Medical Group
    251 Turn Pike Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 (916) 985-9300
    Uc Davis Medical Center
    4860 Y St Ste 3800, Sacramento, CA 95817 (916) 734-5885
    Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 985-9300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Rinaldi Jr?

    Feb 14, 2021
    Was referred to Dr. Rinaldi by my Primary care Doctor for extreme knee pain. Dr. Rinaldi ordered MRI and discovered a Bucket Handle Torn Medial Meniscus tear. Hurt like hell. Scheduled Surgery and all went well. On the road to recovery with no more pain. Great Doctor
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO.

    About Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1083997449
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rinaldi Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rinaldi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rinaldi Jr has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinaldi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinaldi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinaldi Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinaldi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinaldi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

