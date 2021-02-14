Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO
Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Rinaldi Jr works at
Dr. Rinaldi Jr's Office Locations
Uc Davis Medical Group1620 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-7109
Uc Davis Medical Group251 Turn Pike Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 985-9300
Uc Davis Medical Center4860 Y St Ste 3800, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-5885
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 985-9300TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Rinaldi by my Primary care Doctor for extreme knee pain. Dr. Rinaldi ordered MRI and discovered a Bucket Handle Torn Medial Meniscus tear. Hurt like hell. Scheduled Surgery and all went well. On the road to recovery with no more pain. Great Doctor
About Dr. Peter Rinaldi Jr, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083997449
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Rinaldi Jr has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinaldi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
