Dr. Peter Rintels, MD
Dr. Peter Rintels, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Drs.sambandam & Joseph Associates Inc.1220 Pontiac Ave Ste 101, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 245-7393
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 943-4660
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Kind And caring Explains and spends time with patients
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rintels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rintels accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rintels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rintels has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rintels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rintels speaks Creole and French Creole.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rintels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rintels.
