Overview of Dr. Peter Rintels, MD

Dr. Peter Rintels, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Rintels works at Drs.sambandam & Joseph Associates Inc. in Cranston, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.